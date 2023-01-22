Positively Georgia
Man injured after argument leads to shooting in southwest Atlanta

crime scene
crime scene(mgn)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a dispute between two men led to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW around 2 a.m. after reports of a person shot. Officers found a male with gunshot wounds on the scene. He was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials say two people were involved in an argument and both men were armed. Officers also recovered a gun on the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

