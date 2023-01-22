Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not been identified, told police that he witnessed two males breaking into vehicles. When the victim confronted them, he was shot. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials say the two males fled on foot.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Atlanta police.

