Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that one man has died and three others were injured in a shooting at a Brookhaven apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting around 10:35 a.m.

The three other males who were shot were rushed to an area hospital, officials said. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Shooting at Brookhaven apartment complex on Sunday (Atlanta News First)

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officials have not released the identity of the shooting victim at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.