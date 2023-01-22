Police: Multiple people shot at Brookhaven apartment complex

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials confirmed that multiple people were shot at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting.

Shooting at Brookhaven apartment complex on Sunday (Atlanta News First)

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.