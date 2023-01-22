Positively Georgia
Police: Multiple people shot at Brookhaven apartment complex

Police on scene of shooting at Brookhaven apartment complex on Sunday
Police on scene of shooting at Brookhaven apartment complex on Sunday
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials confirmed that multiple people were shot at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting.

Shooting at Brookhaven apartment complex on Sunday
Shooting at Brookhaven apartment complex on Sunday

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

