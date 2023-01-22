Positively Georgia
Police search for man suspected in Chamblee stabbing

Stabbing in Chamblee
Stabbing in Chamblee(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a person on Jan.19.

Authorities say the man stabbed his victim in the face while he was sleeping. The man had an accomplice at the location prior to the crime, police said.

There is no information on what led up to the stabbing.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

