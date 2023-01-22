Police search for man suspected in Chamblee stabbing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a person on Jan.19.

Authorities say the man stabbed his victim in the face while he was sleeping. The man had an accomplice at the location prior to the crime, police said.

There is no information on what led up to the stabbing.

This is an active investigation.

