Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County

Rosa Tate
Rosa Tate(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said.

Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and white shoes. She is 5′3 in height and weighs 135 pounds.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Homicide/Missing Persons unit at 404-546-4235.

