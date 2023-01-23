Positively Georgia
1 person shot, 1 in custody after shooting near Taco Mac in Cobb County

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Cobb County Police are investigating a shooting after a person was shot near a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at 3101 Cobb Parkway behind the Taco Mac in the parking deck at the Parkway Point.

“We do not have an update on the medical status of the person who was shot. A suspect has been detained by officers. This is an active scene and this is preliminary information that can change as more information becomes available,” a news release stated.

Atlanta News First will update this story when more information becomes available to us.

