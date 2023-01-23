Positively Georgia
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening.

According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.

There is no information on the shooter at this time.

Police say the motive for the shooting is currently unknown but investigators believe this event to be domestic-related.

