FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold, breezy today
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on a cold and breezy day in metro Atlanta with clearing skies after lunch.
Monday’s summary
High - 48°
Normal high - 54°
Chance of rain - 0%
What you need to know
We’ll start the day with clouds, but you’ll notice clearing skies later this morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be dry today, but cold and windy! Expect a northwest wind at 15-20 mph today.
FIRST ALERT for rain Wednesday morning
Our next storm system will bring rain and isolated storms to north Georgia on Wednesday morning, which will impact your Wednesday morning commute. Most of us will see rain and lightning, but an isolated strong storm with damaging winds will be possible, mainly south of Atlanta.
Rain will impact your commute Wednesday morning, but Wednesday afternoon will be dry.
Dry end to the week
After Wednesday morning’s rain, we’ll finally get a break with several days of dry weather from Wednesday afternoon through at least Saturday.
