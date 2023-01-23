FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold, breezy today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on a cold and breezy day in metro Atlanta with clearing skies after lunch.

Monday’s summary

High - 48°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

We’ll start the day with clouds, but you’ll notice clearing skies later this morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be dry today, but cold and windy! Expect a northwest wind at 15-20 mph today.

FIRST ALERT for rain Wednesday morning

Our next storm system will bring rain and isolated storms to north Georgia on Wednesday morning, which will impact your Wednesday morning commute. Most of us will see rain and lightning, but an isolated strong storm with damaging winds will be possible, mainly south of Atlanta.

Rain will impact your commute Wednesday morning, but Wednesday afternoon will be dry.

Dry end to the week

After Wednesday morning’s rain, we’ll finally get a break with several days of dry weather from Wednesday afternoon through at least Saturday.

Monday's forecast in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 5 a.m. Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Severe risk for Wednesday morning (Atlanta News First)

