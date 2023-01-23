GBI Officials: Manuel Teran ‘legally bought’ gun used to shoot at officers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials have confirmed that the person who was fatally shot after opening fire at police officers and troopers outside the proposed Atlanta Police Training Facility purchased the gun “legally” in 2020.

The GBI confirmed to Atlanta News First that Teran had a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun when a trooper was shot on Jan.19.

Police officers and troopers with Georgia State Patrol say they were conducting a clearing operation near the area where arrests were made last month when someone disobeyed verbal commands, then opened fire on the officers and troopers. The shooter, later identified as Manuel Teran, was then shot by law enforcement and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to GBI officials, the shooting was related to the controversy around the police training facility.

The shooting led to protests and gatherings for Teran and for those who are against the proposed Atlanta Police Training Facility.

On Saturday evening, police arrested six people after many threw stones at police cruisers, damaged buildings, and set police cruisers on fire.

