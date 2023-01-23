IRS kicks off tax filing season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s time to start thinking about your taxes.

Monday, Jan. 23, is the official start of tax season, and this year you may not be getting as much of a return as you are used to.

Tax experts say your return may be looking a little different due to several popular tax breaks that have changed since last year’s return.

If your financial situation changed because of layoffs or from selling assets, how much you’re owed or how much you need to pay could also change.

Experts from H&R Block say if you do owe more to the IRS than expected, you at least have until April 18 to pay. After that, you could be subject to penalties and interest.

Here are some tax break changes that have happened since your last return:

The enhanced child tax credit has expired. Parents can still claim their children on their return and get $2,000 for each child through 16 years old, but that’s lower than the expired credit.

The earned income tax credit for those without children is almost $1,000 less than it was last year.

You’re also not able to get as much of a deduction from charitable contributions as you were the last few years.

And if you got a severance payment last year, that money is now taxable, unlike in previous years.

Experts say to enhance your refund or reduce your bill, pay close attention to last year’s return to make sure you claimed all the enhanced breaks you’re eligible for.

You can also still make IRA contributions and max out your health savings account.

