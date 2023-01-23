Man arrested on drug charges in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Monroe County after police found drugs inside a stolen vehicle.

Just after 10 a.m. Jan. 23, a Flock Camera system alerted Monroe County deputies to a stolen vehicle. The deputies stopped the car on Pate Road. They discovered the driver, Adonte Jordan, was wanted out of Bibb County.

Jordan resisted arrest but was handcuffed after a brief struggle. Deputies discovered several ounces of marijuana, mushrooms, a gun and more than 50 ecstasy pills inside the car.

Jordan has been charged with driving on a suspended license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of a schedule I controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

