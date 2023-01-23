Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man shot by man he found sitting in his vehicle, Atlanta police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search is on for a gunman who reportedly shot a man after breaking into his vehicle.

Police say this all happened just before midnight as the gunman was sitting inside the victim’s car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.

The victim told police that as he was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot, he noticed his driver-side window busted out and an unknown male sitting inside.

The unknown male fired at the victim, striking him in the stomach. He then fled the scene heading south on Peachtree Street in a yellow Dodge Charger with two other men.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta
13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Jury selection set to begin Monday in Murdaugh double murder trial
Six people arrested in downtown Atlanta protest on Jan.21
Police release names of 6 people arrested in Atlanta protests
Police release names of 6 people arrested in Atlanta protests.