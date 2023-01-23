Man shot by man he found sitting in his vehicle, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search is on for a gunman who reportedly shot a man after breaking into his vehicle.

Police say this all happened just before midnight as the gunman was sitting inside the victim’s car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.

The victim told police that as he was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot, he noticed his driver-side window busted out and an unknown male sitting inside.

The unknown male fired at the victim, striking him in the stomach. He then fled the scene heading south on Peachtree Street in a yellow Dodge Charger with two other men.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

