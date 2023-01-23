Positively Georgia
Police search for missing 71-year-old man with dimentia in Vienna

Dallas Odom,71
Dallas Odom,71(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating a 71-year-old man with dementia. Police say Dallas Odom was last seen at 217 north 5th St. n Vienna on Jan.22.

Odom is 5′8 in height and weighs 182 pounds.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, call 911 or Vienna police at 229-312-8722.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

