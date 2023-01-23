Stevie Nicks to play State Farm Arena May 22
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rock legend Stevie Nicks will play State Farm Arena May 22.
Nicks is best known as the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, one of the best-selling bands of all time. Nicks wrote many of the band’s most successful songs. She’s edited as the sole songwriter on “Dreams” and “Rhiannon” and also received a credit on “The Chain.”
She’s also a successful solo artist, racking up several Billboard top 10 hits and four platinum albums.
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.
