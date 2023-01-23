Positively Georgia
Stevie Nicks to play State Farm Arena May 22

Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rock legend Stevie Nicks will play State Farm Arena May 22.

Nicks is best known as the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, one of the best-selling bands of all time. Nicks wrote many of the band’s most successful songs. She’s edited as the sole songwriter on “Dreams” and “Rhiannon” and also received a credit on “The Chain.”

She’s also a successful solo artist, racking up several Billboard top 10 hits and four platinum albums.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

