Stevie Nicks to play State Farm Arena May 22

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rock legend Stevie Nicks will play State Farm Arena May 22.

Nicks is best known as the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, one of the best-selling bands of all time. Nicks wrote many of the band’s most successful songs. She’s edited as the sole songwriter on “Dreams” and “Rhiannon” and also received a credit on “The Chain.”

She’s also a successful solo artist, racking up several Billboard top 10 hits and four platinum albums.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

