Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

Ronique Shuler
Ronique Shuler(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl.

Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County.

Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black braids.

If you know of her whereabouts please call East Point Police at 404-761-2177.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 person shot, 1 in custody after shooting near Taco Mac in Cobb County
Danyel Smith is serving a life in prison sentence in the death of his infant son, Chandler.
A diagnosis for murder
The report, finalized on Jan. 9, was the result of an investigation into possible interference...
Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report
13-year-old shot to death in Southwest Atlanta identified
13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified