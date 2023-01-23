Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl.
Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County.
Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black braids.
If you know of her whereabouts please call East Point Police at 404-761-2177.
