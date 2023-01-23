Football player, recent transfer to UGA arrested for domestic violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recent transfer and wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs was arrested in Athens overnight for domestic violence.

Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas, best known as RaRa Thomas, was arrested Monday by University of Georgia Police and booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

Thomas announced his transfer to Georgia from Mississippi State back in December.

