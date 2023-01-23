UGA player who died in crash to be honored at Senior Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have announced that UGA Bulldogs player Devin Willock will be honored at the upcoming Senior Bowl.

Officials say Bulldogs player Warren McClendon Jr., who was also injured in the crash, was assigned jersey No. 77 to honor his teammate. Officials say McClendon Jr. wore No. 70 in his three seasons as a starter, while Willock wore No. 77.

Athens-Clarke County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road before striking two power poles and several trees.

Willock died at the scene, officials confirmed. The driver, identified as 24-year-old University of Georgia Bulldogs staff member Chandler LeCroy was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Victoria Bowles was also injured in the crash according to Athens-Clarke County police officials.

On Monday, officials say McClendon was invited to the Senior Bowl.

Officials recently announced Atlanta Falcons Quarterbacks Coach Charles London will serve as the Offensive Coordinator for the American team. The Senior Bowl is scheduled on Feb. 4.

