Vinings library to reopen after winter freeze caused flooding
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local library is set to reopen after the winter freeze in December caused heavy flooding.
Officials say the Vinings Library at 4290 Paces Ferry Rd. will reopen Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Officials closed the library for repairs due to flooding from a burst sprinkler line. That has since been completed.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.