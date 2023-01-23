Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Vinings library to reopen after winter freeze caused flooding

Vinings Library to reopen
Vinings Library to reopen(KAIT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local library is set to reopen after the winter freeze in December caused heavy flooding.

Officials say the Vinings Library at 4290 Paces Ferry Rd. will reopen Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Officials closed the library for repairs due to flooding from a burst sprinkler line. That has since been completed.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road work generic.
West Wesley Road closed near Howell Mill Road and Chatsworth Place this week
Victim shot by man he found sitting in his vehicle
Adonte Jordan
Man arrested on drug charges in Monroe County
Hundreds honor activist who died in ‘Cop City’ shootout.
Out of state, anti-government activists fuel Cop City protests, KSU prof says