West Wesley Road closed near Howell Mill Road and Chatsworth Place this week

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - West Wesley Road NW will be closed between Howell Mill Road and Chatsworth Place NW as crews work on a stormwater project.

The road will be closed Jan. 23 for a tree removal and all day Jan. 24 for a stormwater project. The lane will be temporarily closed Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The road should fully reopen Thursday. Residents will still have access to delivery and trash pickup.

