122 potential jurors to return Wednesday for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A total of 122 potential jurors are expected to return to the courthouse on Wednesday when prosecutors and the defense will begin questioning them.

The second day of jury selection started Tuesday with the final pool of jurors coming through for the qualification process.

As has been the case with each jury pool, Judge Clifton Newman went through a series of questions, including asking the jurors if they know any of the potential 255 witnesses in this case.

One big takeaway from the case so far is just how many people have been following the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. When asked if they had heard, read or knew anything about the murder case or Alex Murdaugh himself, nearly everyone stood.

Fifteen potential jurors Tuesday acknowledged having preconceived opinions in the case, all of them saying they had already made up their mind about whether Murdaugh was guilty or innocent of the crimes and would not be changing their minds. All 15 were dismissed.

The 122 potential jurors that have qualified through the first step of the process, will come in at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. They will be questioned and then narrowed down to the 18 who will serve as official jurors in this trial - 12 regular jurors and 6 alternates.

