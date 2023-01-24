23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County.

Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.

Officials say Diandre Andreus Dryden was taken into custody after murder warrants were issued. He is currently being held at the Hall County Jail.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Latasha Smith,” said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact GPD: https://www.gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.

