Armed robbery reported at Regions Bank in Hall County, officials say
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and left the facility.
No injuries were reported.
No further information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
