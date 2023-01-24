Positively Georgia
Armed robbery reported at Regions Bank in Hall County, officials say

Gainesville
Gainesville(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and left the facility.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

