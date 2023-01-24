Atlanta mayor announces Vine City Walmart will reopen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Walmart at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard will reopen.

The mayor released a statement saying “the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive & Joseph E. Lowery Blvd is a nexus of multiple NW and SW Atlanta communities with seniors, children, students and thousands of individuals and households who already lack accessible options for fresh, affordable food.”

The store closed as a result of a fire in December. The Howell Mill Road Walmart also closed recently due to a fire. The mayor said the city will “continue our work with Walmart and community stakeholders on the appropriate use of the Howell Mill store site.”

