Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta mayor announces Vine City Walmart will reopen

City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart.
City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Walmart at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard will reopen.

The mayor released a statement saying “the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive & Joseph E. Lowery Blvd is a nexus of multiple NW and SW Atlanta communities with seniors, children, students and thousands of individuals and households who already lack accessible options for fresh, affordable food.”

The store closed as a result of a fire in December. The Howell Mill Road Walmart also closed recently due to a fire. The mayor said the city will “continue our work with Walmart and community stakeholders on the appropriate use of the Howell Mill store site.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart.
City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart

Latest News

6 protesters appear in court while businesses continue cleaning damage
Arrest graphic
23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder
Angela Hsu with the AAPI Crime Victims & Education Fund
Fund used for Atlanta spa shooting aids victims in California mass shooting
child backpack with yellow tag
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone