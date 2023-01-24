Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb County Animal Shelter looking to house 150 dogs by Jan. 31

Dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.
Dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.(Dekalb County Animal Shelter)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is looking to house more than 150 dogs by the end of the month.

The shelter was built to house 450 dogs but currently holds more than 600. A temporary shelter was opened in Midtown, but that too is running out of capacity.

LifeLine Animal Project, which runs the shelters, claims pet adoptions are down 31 percent compared to this time last year; economic and housing factors are responsible for the drop.

The shelter is offering $23 adoptions, including vaccination, spay/neuter and microchip fees, for the rest of the month at all four LifeLine locations.

LifeLine says that if the dogs aren’t moved, they will have to be euthanized.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Krispy Kreme has started construction of a new shop at the Historic Ponce de Leon location...
Krispy Kreme begins construction of new shop at historic Ponce de Leon site
Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
ATLVault: The Atlanta Ripper terrorizes the city, 100+ years ago
Food center free home delivery program launches in East Point
Kids opening their free supplies box
Metro Atlanta school gets free school supplies for classrooms