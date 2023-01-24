DeKalb County Animal Shelter looking to house 150 dogs by Jan. 31

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is looking to house more than 150 dogs by the end of the month.

The shelter was built to house 450 dogs but currently holds more than 600. A temporary shelter was opened in Midtown, but that too is running out of capacity.

LifeLine Animal Project, which runs the shelters, claims pet adoptions are down 31 percent compared to this time last year; economic and housing factors are responsible for the drop.

The shelter is offering $23 adoptions, including vaccination, spay/neuter and microchip fees, for the rest of the month at all four LifeLine locations.

LifeLine says that if the dogs aren’t moved, they will have to be euthanized.

