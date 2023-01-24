Positively Georgia
Demetria Obilor discusses journalism career, role on ‘Black Girl Stuff’ TV show

TV personality Demetria Obilor
TV personality Demetria Obilor(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - TV personality Demetria Obilor is excited about her growing role on the tv show “Black Girl Stuff” and the opportunities to work with a very unique and talented cast.

She is known for working on-air during the past several years as a traffic anchor and reporter in Dallas, Las Vegas, and her hometown in Kansas City.

She detailed her journalism career, her current role on “Black Girl Stuff” and some of her favorite music.

She is a co-host along with Brii Renee, Akilah Ffriend, and Tori Brixx.

