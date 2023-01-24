Positively Georgia
DeRozan scores 26 in 1,000th game, Bulls beat Hawks 111-100

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) looks for a shot against Orlando Magic's Moritz Wagner,...
Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) looks for a shot against Orlando Magic's Moritz Wagner, center, and Bol Bol (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night.

The Bulls returned to Chicago after 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on Thursday.

Trae Young had 21 points and 13 assists, while Dejounte Murray added 20 points for the Hawks, who have lost two straight after winning five in a row.

The Bulls started to pull away in the fourth quarter after Young found John Collins for an alley-oop dunk to cut the lead to 91-88. Zach LaVine answered with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws before DeRozan made a 3 to extend the lead to 99-88 with 5:29 left.

LaVine finished with 20 points.

In the previous two meetings in Atlanta, both games ended with a buzzer-beater. AJ Griffin beat the Bulls at the horn on Dec. 11 and 10 days later, Ayo Dosunmu returned the favor with a follow shot as time expired.

The Bulls controlled most of the second half.

Patrick Williams sealed the game with a 3 to put Chicago up 108-95 with 1:53 left. Williams finished with 18 points and nine rebounds

Clint Capela had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta.

The Bulls led 57-48 at the half. LaVine scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Murray led the Hawks with 15 points. Young was held to four points on 1-of-6 shooting.

