Driver takes off after crashing into gas station in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car went crashing into the front of a gas station in Dekalb County overnight.

It happened Tuesday around 2:15 a.m. at the Chevron on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur. DeKalb Police and a store employee who was working at the time say a gold Toyota made a smashing stop and then the driver put it in reverse and took off.

There is extensive damage to the front of the store. The crash shattered glass and left the front doors hanging off the hinges.

The store is now closed, and police have the entrance to the convenience store taped off.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate.

