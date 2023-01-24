Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 20s to start your day; Mostly sunny this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a cold start to your day with temperatures in the 20s! We’ll warm into the 50s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 54°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’s a cold start to your day, so make sure and grab the jacket or coat as you head to work. We’re starting in the 20s, but temperatures will warm into the 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

FIRST ALERT for rain, wind on Wednesday

Rain will move into north Georgia after midnight and continue through your Wednesday morning commute to work. Most of us will see rain and lightning, but an isolated strong storm with damaging winds will be possible south of Atlanta Wednesday morning.

In addition to the rain, it will also be windy with wind gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday. A wind advisory is in effect for all of north Georgia for the entire day Wednesday.

It will be dry Wednesday afternoon and remain dry through Saturday.

Forecast map for Wednesday morning
Forecast map for Wednesday morning(Atlanta News First)
Wind Advisory for north Georgia Wednesday
Wind Advisory for north Georgia Wednesday(Atlanta News First)

