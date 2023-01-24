Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Rain, windy on Wednesday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Periods of heavy rain will impact your morning commute Wednesday. It will also be breezy the entire day.

Rain, isolated storms Wednesday morning

A storm system will move through the southeastern U.S. and bring rain and isolated storms to north Georgia on Wednesday. Expect rain as you drive to work Wednesday morning, but it will be dry by lunch.

Mostly rain is expected in metro Atlanta, but isolated storms will be possible. If you live south of I-20, you may see an isolated storm capable of producing damaging winds.

Wind advisory on Wednesday

In addition to rain Wednesday morning, it will also be breezy the entire day. Expect a sustained wind from 15-25 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 40 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for all of north Georgia on Wednesday.

Forecast map for Wednesday morning
Forecast map for Wednesday morning(Atlanta News First)
Wind Advisory for north Georgia Wednesday
Wind Advisory for north Georgia Wednesday(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

