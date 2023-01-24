FIRST ALERT: Rain, windy on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Periods of heavy rain will impact your morning commute Wednesday. It will also be breezy the entire day.

Rain, isolated storms Wednesday morning

A storm system will move through the southeastern U.S. and bring rain and isolated storms to north Georgia on Wednesday. Expect rain as you drive to work Wednesday morning, but it will be dry by lunch.

Mostly rain is expected in metro Atlanta, but isolated storms will be possible. If you live south of I-20, you may see an isolated storm capable of producing damaging winds.

Wind advisory on Wednesday

In addition to rain Wednesday morning, it will also be breezy the entire day. Expect a sustained wind from 15-25 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 40 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for all of north Georgia on Wednesday.

