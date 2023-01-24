Food center free home delivery program launches in East Point

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new free home grocery delivery program to help those struggling to make ends meet.

The Community Food Center Free Home Delivery Program, through the Atlanta Community Food Bank, launches Tuesday, Jan. 24 for people living within a ten-mile radius of East Point. It will be offered weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays only. No income qualifications.

You can scan the QR code on the flyer below to see if your address is in the delivery area. If so, you will be taken to the online registration form. For additional assistance, call 478-394-4547.

The Community Food Center Free Home Delivery Program, through the Atlanta Community Food Bank, will officially launch... Posted by City of East Point Government on Monday, January 23, 2023

