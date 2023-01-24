Iconic Krispy Kreme on Ponce to be rebuilt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An iconic restaurant on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta will be rebuilt, company officials announced Tuesday.

The Krispy Kreme store was twice damaged by fire and had to be demolished a couple of years ago.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is one of the owners. After the fires, O’Neal said, “We will bounce back better than ever.” In a news release, company officials said, “The bounce has begun.”

The company, whose headquarters is in Charlotte, N.C., sent Atlanta News First some renderings showing what the new store will look like. It will be called “Shaq’s Shop,” and it will pay homage to the original Krispy Kreme in Atlanta while also featuring some new amenities.

Shaq said in a press release that he can’t wait to turn on the Hot Light where the fresh donuts roll off the line. He said, “It’s gonna light up the whole neighborhood. Get ready, Ponce!”

In February 2021, the owners had to close the store because of a fire, and while it was closed, there was a second fire, so they had to demolish it.

The company did open a temporary pop-up store with a drive-through, but the community was waiting to see if this Krispy Kreme would be fully rebuilt.

The company is planning to make an official announcement on Tuesday.

Atlanta News First was at the property early Tuesday morning and already noticed some construction materials on site.

Midtown Atlanta residents and visitors can look forward to the new 4,000-square-foot shop opening this summer.

