Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

657 Boulevard NE
657 Boulevard NE(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta.

According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.

When police got on the scene, they found a person who was deceased after being shot.

In a new video released to Atlanta News First, the alleged suspect can be seen driving a white Mercedes.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, and Nike shoes. The police say he is armed and dangerous.

There is no official word as to what led up to that shooting.

This is a developing story.

