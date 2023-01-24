Positively Georgia
New photos released of possible suspects responsible for arson at Atlanta Target, Walmart stores

There is a $10,000 reward upon the arrest and conviction of the arsonists.
Atlanta possible arsonist
Atlanta possible arsonist(Atlanta possible arsonist)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire officials are investigating a fire Monday night inside the Target store located at 2539 Piedmont Road, as well as the recent fires at the Walmart stores located at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 1801 Howell Mill Rd. as cases of arson.

Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest.

Investigators believe the alleged suspects intentionally set the fires to create a distraction, allowing the offenders to shoplift items and escape as patrons rushed to exit the burning stores.

Officials said these fires have resulted in millions of dollars in damage.

Although the motive for the fires appears to be the same, investigators have not linked the fires.

If you have any information regarding these fires, please contact the Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

