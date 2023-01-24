All southbound lanes of I-985 open after plane lands on the interstate
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are reports of a plane on I-985 at Woodward Mill Road. All northbound lanes on the highway have been shut down.
A Piper PA-28 reportedly made a landing on the highway. The plane reportedly took off from Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville at 3:23 p.m. and was in the air for 48 minutes. The plane went north, circled near Lake Lanier and went south to the interstate.
