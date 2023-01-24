Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

All southbound lanes of I-985 open after plane lands on the interstate

The plane that landed on I-985.
The plane that landed on I-985.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are reports of a plane on I-985 at Woodward Mill Road. All northbound lanes on the highway have been shut down.

A Piper PA-28 reportedly made a landing on the highway. The plane reportedly took off from Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville at 3:23 p.m. and was in the air for 48 minutes. The plane went north, circled near Lake Lanier and went south to the interstate.

The flight path of the plane that reportedly made a landing on I-985
The flight path of the plane that reportedly made a landing on I-985(Federal Aviation Administration)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

6 protesters appear in court while businesses continue cleaning damage
Peachtree Ridge High School
Fire at Peachtree Ridge High School delays dismissal, causes evacuation
Patricia Beavers says she’s using three space heaters because the new furnace can’t handle the...
Undersized furnace leaves elderly homeowner out in the cold
The aftermath of a hit-and-run in Cherokee County.
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run