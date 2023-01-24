All southbound lanes of I-985 open after plane lands on the interstate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are reports of a plane on I-985 at Woodward Mill Road. All northbound lanes on the highway have been shut down.

A Piper PA-28 reportedly made a landing on the highway. The plane reportedly took off from Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville at 3:23 p.m. and was in the air for 48 minutes. The plane went north, circled near Lake Lanier and went south to the interstate.

The flight path of the plane that reportedly made a landing on I-985 (Federal Aviation Administration)

