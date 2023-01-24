Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center want peace

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents living near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center just want peace in their community following recent violent incidents.

Six people were arrested on Saturday, with four being denied bond in court on Monday. Officials say the other two were granted bond because they had no prior criminal history.

Brenda is one of the many people living near this forest where the center, some refer to as “cop city,” will be built.

“You have to put them somewhere, somebody has to get trained like the Army or anybody else,” she said. “Do I think it’s going to do any good? Nope.”

Activists started protesting at the site, where there have also been several incidents, including a shootout that left a protestor dead and a state trooper injured.

But while the back and forth continues, these residents said they are stuck in the middle and want peace, especially after a violent protest in Downtown Atlanta Saturday.

“I understand about the police officers and I understand about the people that get hurt and shot,” she said. “But do I think they have the right to go bust a building like they did and throw fireworks?”

On the other hand, some residents said they are more sympathetic to the protestors.

Dusty Matheny said she’s unsure of what a training center so close to home would mean and told Atlanta News First she wonders if something else to help the community should be built instead.

“I want what’s going to be best for the community,” she said.

