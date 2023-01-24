Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run

The aftermath of a hit-and-run in Cherokee County.
The aftermath of a hit-and-run in Cherokee County.(Cherokee Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County.

Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:45 p.m. and found Cruz nearby. Both Cruz and a passenger were taken to Wellstar Kennestone and treated. The driver of the wrecker was uninjured.

Cruz has been charged with felony hit and run, driving under the influence, serious injury by motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a license, not wearing a seatbelt, open container and failure to maintain lane.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

6 protesters appear in court while businesses continue cleaning damage
Patricia Beavers says she’s using three space heaters because the new furnace can’t handle the...
Undersized furnace leaves elderly homeowner out in the cold
Basketball in the dark
Villa Rica High School boys’ basketball coach let go after investigation
Dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.
DeKalb County Animal Shelter looking to house 150 dogs by Jan. 31