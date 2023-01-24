Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County.

Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:45 p.m. and found Cruz nearby. Both Cruz and a passenger were taken to Wellstar Kennestone and treated. The driver of the wrecker was uninjured.

Cruz has been charged with felony hit and run, driving under the influence, serious injury by motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a license, not wearing a seatbelt, open container and failure to maintain lane.

