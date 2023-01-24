Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Villa Rica High School boys’ basketball coach let go after investigation

Basketball in the dark
Basketball in the dark(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Villa Rica High School in Carroll County has fired boys’ basketball coach Derick Mitchell after a “thorough investigation” into reported misconduct.

A release by Carroll County Schools did not specify the allegations against Mitchell or the findings, but stated “we can assure the community that we will take appropriate action.”

Assistant Coach Joseph Williams will serve as interim head coach to finish out the season.

According to MaxPreps, the Wildcats are 5-11 overall and 3-7 in AAAA Region 5 play.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

6 protesters appear in court while businesses continue cleaning damage
Patricia Beavers says she’s using three space heaters because the new furnace can’t handle the...
Undersized furnace leaves elderly homeowner out in the cold
The aftermath of a hit-and-run in Cherokee County.
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
Dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.
DeKalb County Animal Shelter looking to house 150 dogs by Jan. 31