Villa Rica High School boys’ basketball coach let go after investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Villa Rica High School in Carroll County has fired boys’ basketball coach Derick Mitchell after a “thorough investigation” into reported misconduct.

A release by Carroll County Schools did not specify the allegations against Mitchell or the findings, but stated “we can assure the community that we will take appropriate action.”

Assistant Coach Joseph Williams will serve as interim head coach to finish out the season.

According to MaxPreps, the Wildcats are 5-11 overall and 3-7 in AAAA Region 5 play.

