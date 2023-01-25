Positively Georgia
33 firearms and 638 grams of meth seized from Gilmer County home, man arrested

The guns seized from Jacob Davis' home.
The guns seized from Jacob Davis' home.(Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gilner County man is under arrest after 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms were taken from his home.

Gilmer County detectives and agents of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) searched Jacob Davis’ home on Old Flat Creek Road as part of a larger investigation. The search turned up 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the firearms had been stolen from Fannin County. Several power tools and other stolen items in Davis’ home were also tied to burglaries in Fannin County.

The larger investigation had already uncovered 1600 grams of methamphetamine at a different location.

Davis has been charged with trafficking methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

