Atlanta entrepreneurs Juan Farmer and Brittney Mabry detail Sea Salt restaurant

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta area entrepreneurs Juan Farmer and Brittney Mabry spoke to Atlanta News First about their newest Howell Mill location of the vibrant Sea Salt restaurant.

Founded in 2021, the original location is in the heart of the Virginia Highlands and the newest location is in the upper west side of Midtown. According to officials, Sea Salt Lounge dishes are uniquely prepared and feature many seasonal and high-quality seafood options.

Mabry and Farmer spoke about what inspired them to get into the restaurant business and other events.

In December, Sea Salt hosted the Sea Salt initiatives event where new police recruits were honored.

Sea Salt is located at 1801 Howell Mill Rd. in Suite 400.

