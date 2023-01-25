Cause of DeKalb apartment fire remains under investigation, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in DeKalb County Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at Mountain Oaks Apartments in Stone Mountain around 10 a.m.

When firefighters got there they learned that the entire structure was evacuated safely and no one was found trapped inside.

According to fire officials, one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials told Atlanta News First that the fire started on the bottom front unit apartment.

In total, 12 apartments were damaged by the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting families displaced by the fire.

