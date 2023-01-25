Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say.

Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.

He also served as a member of the Business League, and the Bill Lucas Division of the YMCA Board of Directors and was a lifetime member of the NAACP.

Officials say Metze served in the Korean War before he was honorably discharged in 1959.

The service will be held on Saturday at the Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta at 11 a.m.

