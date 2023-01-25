Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled

Celebration of Life scheduled for Walter M. Metze
Celebration of Life scheduled for Walter M. Metze(Nosiike Media Group)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say.

Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.

He also served as a member of the Business League, and the Bill Lucas Division of the YMCA Board of Directors and was a lifetime member of the NAACP.

Officials say Metze served in the Korean War before he was honorably discharged in 1959.

The service will be held on Saturday at the Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The guns seized from Jacob Davis' home.
33 firearms and 638 grams of meth seized from Gilmer County home, man arrested
Mayor Khalid, Atlanta rapper Young Dro to host Town Hall about gun violence
DeKalb County Animal Shelter looking to house 150 dogs by Jan. 31
Second metro Atlanta Whataburger location opens Thursday in Woodstock