DeKalb animal shelter in desperate need to find homes for at least 150 dogs

Dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.
Dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.(Dekalb County Animal Shelter)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Animal Services desperately needs the community’s help to find homes for at least 150 dogs.

The shelter says it has been operating at critical capacity with nearly 600 dogs for more than a year. They say if at least 150 dogs are not adopted by the end of the month, some will have to be euthanized.

Emergency DeKalb Shelter Update - Animals at Risk for Euthanasia As of January 24, 2023, there are 593 dogs at the...

Posted by Dekalb County Animal Services on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

You can adopt a dog for $23. The dog will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered and have a microchip.

If you cannot adopt right now, another option is to foster a dog.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

