Event created to uplift black entrepreneurs sells out

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - TAG Connect is a huge opportunity for black entrepreneurs in Georgia to get themselves noticed. It works like Shark Tank. Entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to representatives from six to 10 big Georgia companies.

“I am here today to get more exposure to the investment community, more exposure with companies that could use the technology we provide,” said Ron Robinson, founder of 3D Printer Technology Additive Manufacturing Labs.

Technology Association of Georgia has an initiative called TAG Bridge builders. TAG Connect is part of that program; this is the first of three 2023 events.

”A lot of programs are really designed for minorities, helping minorities, this program is very focused on helping black Georgians in the tech space. It provides us with an opportunity to create generational wealth,” said Dr. Loretta Daniels CDP, Director of TAG Bridge Builders at Technology Association of Georgia.

“How do we help black technologists really advance their careers, or like in the case today, get connected with resources that they need to be great founders, great entrepreneurs, and really build and scale those next great companies?” said President/CEO of Technology Association of Georgia Larry Williams.

“So many entrepreneurs especially in the black community, don’t have the social capital needed to jump in and have direct access to companies, especially the size of the companies we have represented today,” said Dr. Daniels, “This is a program that is designed to impact thousands of lives, black Georgians in the tech arena.”

Tuesday’s event was hosted by Comcast.

