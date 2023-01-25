FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Spalding County

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many Georgia families are still far from recovering from those destructive tornadoes earlier this month.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a Disaster Recovery Center Wednesday morning in Griffin, which is the community that was the hardest hit. This is where families can get one-on-one assistance from FEMA reps who can help guide them on how to get back on their feet, especially financially.

It opened at 8 a.m. at the Spalding County Senior Center. This is the same location where the U.S. Small Business Administration set up shop to offer assistance to business owners affected by the tornadoes. Now, FEMA will join the SBA at this facility, showing residents how to apply for low-interest loans and grants that don’t have to be paid back.

The following are the kind of things FEMA will cover.

Depending on your situation, it could repay you for rental assistance if you had to relocate because of storm-related damage.

Personal property that was damaged or destroyed.

Lodging if you had to stay in a hotel.

And basic home repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged.

Remember, if you have insurance, FEMA will not cover what insurance will cover, so that’s why it’s important to get properly registered.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week for as long as it takes.

