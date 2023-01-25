Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain through 9 AM; Windy all day

Forecast map for 7 a.m. today
By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain will continue to impact metro Atlanta through 9 a.m. A wind advisory is also in effect for the entire day.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 62°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 100%

FIRST ALERT for rain, wind today

Rain will be heavy at times this morning as you drive to work. While a few lightning strikes are possible, no severe weather is expected. The heavier rain will move out by 9 a.m. with mostly dry weather this afternoon.

It will be breezy all day in north Georgia with a sustained wind up to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for all of north Georgia until midnight.

Rest of the week

An isolated shower will be possible on Thursday, but the coverage is only at 20%. It will be mostly dry for the rest of the week with our next chance of rain on Sunday evening.

