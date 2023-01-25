FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Wednesday morning commute crash reports
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple crashes and spinouts are causing problems on the wet roads Wednesday morning.
Atlanta News First is tracking traffic reports throughout the morning commute.
8 a.m.
Crash blocks multiple lanes on I-285 SB at Camp Creek Pkwy. Delays on the west side of town. @ATLNewsFirst #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/BG1cEEKFYk— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
7 a.m.
Crash blocks two lanes on I-75 NB at Howell Mill Rd. Delays Heavy. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/S68i2jgMaW— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
Earlier crash on I-285N near Memorial has been pushed to the shoulder and is in the process of being cleared. Delays continue. @Cjacobazzi_wx https://t.co/MxU7OiK6YS pic.twitter.com/DmBnMgJLcC— Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) January 25, 2023
#firstalertatl A common sight this morning as steady rain continues to fall across Metro Atlanta. Embedded downpours could get some water ponding in the typical trouble spots.— Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) January 25, 2023
WE’RE LIVE | https://t.co/JWqOhczBmG pic.twitter.com/OHfe14Cu5f
All lanes blocked on 75 south near the Cobb/Cherokee co. line as crews pull a semi back onto the road. Expect delays or use HWY 41. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/vPGqm0pWDa— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
6 a.m.
I-75S in Cherokee is heavily congested due to two events. A semi-truck ran off the roadway near Woodstock Rd overpass. Wreckers is on scene to remove the veh which will cause add. congestion. Another semi just north of Woodstock Road has broke down in the center travel lane.— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) January 25, 2023
Cleared to shoulder. @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/NIliwQ9Xwe— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
ALL lanes now blocked to clear crash on 285 NB at Memorial Drive. Delays heavy in Dekalb. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/jFGhncSXOH— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
The rain 🌧️is here! We are monitoring a problem spot on Glenn Street in Atlanta. This exact spot was the scene of two cars getting stuck in the high water. Be careful out there on your morning commute! @ATLNewsFirst @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/g3aADCNDT9— Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) January 25, 2023
Crash blocks multiple lanes on I-85 SB at pleasantdale Rd. Delays in Gwinnett. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/dFXoXVTXjl— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
5 a.m.
Another spin out crash on I-285 NB at Memorial drive blocks several lanes. Delays on the east side of town. @ATLNewsFirst #atltraffic pic.twitter.com/NXPd1FgXsD— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
BREAKING: ALL lanes blocked on I-20 WB at Langhorn street. Use 278 instead. @ATLNewsFirst #atltraffic pic.twitter.com/rNvaETZXiN— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
Spinout crash on I-20 WB at Langhorn street blocks a couple of lanes. @ATLNewsFirst #atltraffic pic.twitter.com/xwvIOYrLpf— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
Car fire quickly moves to the gore on 75 SB at Delk Rd. No delays through Cobb. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/tCbnphVgS1— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
3 a.m.
This system is a MONSTER! Covering hundreds of miles of territory, bringing winter storm conditions to the Great Lakes Region and rain and storms across the southeast! Expect a messy morning commute here in North Georgia. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/UWEBXYJr8T— Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 25, 2023
