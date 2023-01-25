Georgia to reinstate eligibility verifications for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia will soon begin reinstating eligibility verifications for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members, which were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgia Department of Human Services and Georgia Department of Community Health are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1.

Federal law requires all states, including Georgia, to check who is still eligible to receive Medicaid coverage within 14 months.

This will be the first time many of Georgia’s 2.7 million Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members will be required to go through redetermination, which was a routine process prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that we know redetermination will begin April 1, 2023, it’s more important than ever for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members to make sure their contact information is up to date so we can reach them with critical, timely information, said DHS Commissioner Candice Broce. We want to make sure that eligible Medicaid members do not risk losing their family’s coverage.”

Georgia Medicaid members can update their information in one of three ways:

1. Online at DHS’ benefits website: gateway.ga.gov

2. In person at their local DFCS office, by appointment only: dfcs.georgia.gov/locations

3. By phone at 1-877-GA-DHS-GO or 711 for the hearing-impaired

