Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared it Addiction Recovery Awareness Day in the state of Georgia.

According to officials, the proclamation recognizes the peer-led recovery organizations and groups that work to help educate people and policymakers on the need for resources and treatment.

A large group of people who are in recovery attended an event raising awareness of addiction and recovery at the Georgia State Capitol.

Officials say the Georgia recovery community is supportive of initiatives promoting prevention and early intervention.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officials: Two people were on plane that made an emergency landing on I-985
Ron Robinson, founder of 3D Printer Technology Additive Manufacturing Labs
Event created to uplift black entrepreneurs sells out
UGA Athletics Department releases statement on deadly crash
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart