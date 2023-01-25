Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared it Addiction Recovery Awareness Day in the state of Georgia.

According to officials, the proclamation recognizes the peer-led recovery organizations and groups that work to help educate people and policymakers on the need for resources and treatment.

A large group of people who are in recovery attended an event raising awareness of addiction and recovery at the Georgia State Capitol.

Officials say the Georgia recovery community is supportive of initiatives promoting prevention and early intervention.

