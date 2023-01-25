Multiple area schools delay start due to inclement weather Jan. 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple area schools have delayed the start of school Jan. 25 due to inclement weather.

Griffin-Spalding County Schools will delay the start of school by three hours Jan. 25 due to high winds and rain. The delay comes from “an abundance of caution.”

The high school will begin at 10:40 a.m., the elementary school will begin at 11 a.m. and middle school will begin at 11:30 a.m. The school says no students should be at their bus stops before 9 a.m.

Central office staff, maintenance staff, school principals and morning custodians should report to work at 8:30 a.m. All other morning employees should report at 9:30 a.m.

High winds and rain are in the forecast for our area tomorrow morning. Due to the recency of severe weather and the... Posted by The Griffin-Spalding County School System, Griffin GA on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The area is still recovering from the severe weather north Georgia experienced earlier this month. Multiple tornadoes touched down in the county.

Henry County Schools will delay opening by two hours. Elementary schools will start at 9:35 a.m., high schools will start at 10:15 a.m. and middle schools will start at 11 a.m. Bus routes will also adjust to reflect the two-hour delay.

